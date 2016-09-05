Brave Berko go down fighting in thriller with leaders

Berko twice took the lead but eventually lost a 3-2 thriller against leaders Hertford in the SSML Premier on Saturday.

Berkhamsted shocked many in the 200 strong crowd by going in front in just the third minute. Adam Mead released the overlapping Dan Edwards on the right and his low cross found the other full back Tom Carter arriving at the back post to net with a calm shot.

The old adage you are never more vulnerable than just after you score again proved true, as Hertford were level within a minute. Ex-Comrade Tyler Hatherly was the architect, getting to the left byline and sending over an inch perfect cross for Ben Andreos to nod home.

Edwards, in his first start of the season, kept coming forward and one of his crosses went begging. Berko were passing the ball well on the best pitch they have visited this season with the midfield running the show, Mead who had moved up to midfield to allow Edwards to return after suspension put a rising shot over the bar.

Midway through the half Steve Hawes hit a shot just to the right of the post and Mead went even closer striking the left post. The pressure eventually told, with Ashton Campbell exchanging passes with Mead, who scored with a fine right foot shot to give Berko an overdue lead.

The second half again saw Berko continue attacking early. Scott Bonner came up for a corner that Dan Jones had won, but put his effort wide. Reece Buck did well to save after Campbell broke through and he just beat Jones to the rebound.

Hertford brought on an extra defensive midfield player in Matt Thomson and suddenly Jones and Mead were seeing less of the ball and the Comrades no longer had as much time on the ball.

They equalised as Andreos shook off his man and with nobody covering, was able to run on and shoot the leveller and his second of the match.

Five minutes later Tasker was comprehensively beaten by a 20 yard drive from Sam Ruff that put the home side in front for the first time in the game.

Bradley O’Donovan came on for his first appearance since getting injured pre-season and George Carbery also came on but Hertford held out for the win, which had seemed unlikely given the way they were outplayed in the first half.

Berko: Tasker, Edwards, Carter (Carbery), Baldry, Bonner, Rodrigoe, Mead, Hawes (O’Donovan), Campbell, Campana, Jones. Subs not used - Stevens, Ryan & Deadman.

Berko’s reserve side got their first point of the season with a 3-3 draw at home to Westfield. Ant Ladyman pulled off some fine saves for the home team. It might have been better as they led 3-1 thanks to two goals from Lewis Morgan and one by Luke Gurney only to let it slip in the second half.

On Tuesday Berko will be looking to reach the quarter final of the Premier Division Cup when they entertain St Margaretsbury, who have made a poor start to the season. On Saturday there is nice local derby with Berko entertaining Leverstock Green in a league match. On Tuesday Berko have another tough match travelling to Hoddesdon Town.