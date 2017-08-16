Berko start league season with a victory

Have your say

Berkhamsted made a winning start in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division on Saturday, with a comfortable 3-1 home victory over a revamped Cockfosters.

Midfielders Steve Hawes and Max Farrelly and striker Sean Coughlan won recalls, having missed last week’s 12-1 win in the FA Cup.

The opening exchanges were fairly even with Adam Mead putting a couple of dangerous free-kicks just wide at the railway end.

Stacey Field broke the deadlock with a well-taken goal shooting across the keeper into the far bottom corner.

Sean Coughlan’s pace caused problems and he had goals in each half disallowed for offside. At the other end Andrew Kinoshi turned well but put a snap shot over the bar.

Just before half-time Berko doubled their lead with Jon Munday heading home from a perfect Alex Campana cross.

However, he turned from hero to villain when the referee spotted a push at the canal end as he rose for a defensive header. Callum Lee converted the spot kick to make it 2-1 at the interval.

After the break, Dario Zavagno produced a magnificent save to tip a Coughlan shot over the bar while Namdi Egboh curled a fine shot close at the other end.

Abraham had a goal disallowed for a shove on Tasker as he went to claim the ball and the netminder saved well again to keep out Egboh in an open game.

The decisive goal was a thundering header from Farrelly with Campana again providing a pin-point cross.

It was a deserved three points for Berko against a side that has talent and will win more than they lose after wholesale changes in the summer.

Berko: Tasker, Mead, Weeks, Hawes, Munday, Rodrigoe, Campana,Farrelly, Field (Jones), Coughlan, Carter (Morrissey). Subs not used: Jowle , Prior and Seanla.

Berko were due to go to Holmer Green last night (Tuesday) before attention turns to the FA Cup this Sunday with a preliminary round tie against Crawley Green being played at Barton Rovers’ ground.