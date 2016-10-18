Berko slip down the table after Biggleswade defeat

Berkhamsted slipped from second to fifthin the SSML Premier table after a 2-0 reverse at Biggleswade United on Saturday.

The Comrades made six changes to the starting 11 that won in the cup in midweek.

Sergio Urbano headed the home side in front, leaving Berko chasing the game.

A rugby tackle when Matt Bateman was through on goal earned United full back, Jordan Wright a sending off midway through the first half.

However the home team seamlessly changed formation and were able to play the remaining three quarters of the match with 10 men and still keep a clean sheet.

In the second half Berko had the lion’s share of the possession playing downhill but clear cut chances were fairly rare. Alex Campana went closest.

United had to thank goalkeeper Robbie Ponting for a brilliant save to thwart a top corner sweetly hit shot from substitute Ashton Campbell. He had come on early in the second half for centre back Scott Bonner as Berko decided they needed less defenders against a 10 man team employing a back four.

Late in the game, a challenge from Jim Baldry was penalised with a spot kick. Nick Elliot converted to give United a more convincing score-line than the balance of play deserved and send the majority of the crowd home happy.

Berko: Tasker, Smaldone (Hartley), Weeks (Carter), Baldry, Bonner (Campbell), Mead, Lewis, Hawes, Bateman, Campana, Jones. Subs. not used - Edwards & Farrelly.

The previous Tuesday Berko had triumphed 5-3 over Colney Heath in the SSML Challenge Trophy.

It was Berko took the lead in the 12th minute when Tom Carter smashed a tremendous bending shot past Jack Robbery. However, Danielson Vincente outpaced the Berko defence twice in the next 12 minutes to firstly equalise and then to give Colney Heath the lead.

A Colney hand stopped a Berko shot and referee Perry awarded the penalty, Mead drawing Berko level from the spot kick. Bradley Osborne scored an own goal intercepting a cross at the railway end and deflecting it into the goal, enabling Berko to get back in front. Berko gave Tremayne Charles far too much space on the stroke of half time and he bent a 20 yard shot into the canal end goal via the far post.

Heath got themselves in trouble playing the ball from the keeper to a full back who was robbed by Carter who ran on to put Berko in front midway through the second half with his second of the match.

Ashton Campbell put the Comrades 5-3 ahead with quarter of an hour remaining.

Godalming Town Reserves went to the top of the Central Division of the Suburban League with a narrow 1-0 win over bottom of the table Berko at Broadwater on Saturday. A second half goal from Leo Burgess settled the destination of the points. Goalkeeper Dean Goodwin being the standout player for the Comrades.

On Tuesday Berko are at home to Oxhey Jets and Lewis Rodrigoe will be available to boost the squad. On Saturday Berko go to Hadley’s rebuilt stadium in Arkley for another Premier Division game.

In the Suburban League Berko’s Reserve side are at home to Northwood. They then travel to Dunstable Town Reserves on Thursday 27.