Berko’s midweek win put them in touching distance of high finish

A couple of early goals earned Berko a season double over Holmer Green and the points last Tuesday night.

Steve Bateman was able to recall Max Farrelly, Jim Baldry and Josh Chamberlain, while Green, with four games to play in a week, gave four under-18s a game.

Alex Campana netted the opening goal in the second minute. Ashton Campbell laid the ball back to him and he placed a shot out of the goalkeeper’s reach at the railway end.

A fine finish from Campbell for his 19th goal of the season doubled the lead inside the first quarter of an hour and took him to the top of the club’s scoring charts. At this stage, Berko were knocking the ball around well and had the beating of the youngsters and it was a surprise that no more gaols came. There were certainly many chances missed in the first half.

At the break, the visitors changed formation and suddenly had more of the ball, but their forwards were not able to finish off some promising moves.

A single flare-up saw Max Farrelly and a visiting player get yellow cards but it was generally a free-flowing game.

At the canal end, Chamberlain went close after teeing the ball up for himself with a shot on the swivel.

Where Berko will finish the season between a best-ever fifth and eighth would depend on results on the final day of the season.

Team: Tasker, Mead, Carter, Farrelly, Baldry, Weeks, Campana, S Bateman (Stevens), Chamberlain, Campbell, Jones. Subs not used: Smaldone, Lewis, Bisney and Hoskins.

