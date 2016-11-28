Berko hit Broxbourne for six

Berko moved back into the top six in the SSML Premier table by hitting Broxbourne Borough for six on Saturday.

They made five changes to the side that was knocked for six at Wembley last week.

Coming back into the starting line-up were goalkeeper Ant Ladyman, Dan Edwards at right back for only his third start of the season, Jack Stevens, Adam Mead and Ashton Campbell.

Dan Weeks came forward to net his second goal of the season to put Berko ahead in just the sixth minute.

By the middle of the half, Berko were three goals to the good as Campbell and Bateman netted at the railway end in front of the growing band of Berko young supporters.

The home side took their foot off the gas as the interval approached. Jamie Brandon caught Berko without any defensive cover and beat his man on the left of the area before striking a good shot into the net. Either side of that, Troy Archer had a couple of good efforts, the first was charged down and the second was tipped past the post with Ladyman at full stretch.

In the second half Damien Thomas was booked for a foul. Mead stepped forward to place the resulting free kick just inside the near post and although Graham Loki got a hand to it, the pace was too much for him and the ball crossed the line for Berko’s fourth goal. Campbell got his second goal of the game from close range as he reacted first after a shot rebounded to him.

Berko brought on three substitutes and only some fine saves from Loki kept the score down as a series of corners were forced at the railway end. Alex Campana was coming more in to the game and Nathan Wilson and Brandon were both booked for chopping him down in separate incidents. In injury time Campana weaved his way past three challenges into the penalty area and hit a bending shot that swerved inside the back post for the sixth goal, giving Loki no chance.

A week is certainly a long time in football and Berko turned it round, but the gulf between sides at opposite ends of the SSML table looks wider than ever.

Whilst the Comrades celebrated, Broxbourne remain in the relegation zone and were kept in their changing room for over an hour after the match for an instant inquest.

Berko: Ladyaman, Edwards, Weeks (Carter), Stevens, Baldry, Mead, Smaldone (Farrelly), Lewis , Bateman(Odeh), Campana, Campbell. Subs not used Canham and Wilson-McLoughlin.

There is no competitive action midweek for Berko, as the scheduled league trip to Oxhey Jets had to be called off, as work by Network Rail has temporarily taken their Altham Way ground out of action

Steve Hawes has now served his suspension and could be back for the Buildbase FA Vase Third Round tie at St Margaretsbury on Saturday. Midfielder Dan Jones is also hoping to be fit again in time for that match. If there is a draw after extra time the replay would be at Broadwater on Tuesday. There will be a coach leaving the ground at 12:.30pm with a £10 fare for supporters. Places can be reserved with Steve Davis on 07525 872914.

Assuming no Vase replay, Berko’s Herts Senior Cup tie at Ryman League side Ware has been brought forward 24 hours to Monday, December 5, so Ware can also fit in a league cup-tie at home to Needham Market on Wednesday 7th.

The Comrades’ leading appearance record holder Lewis Rodrigoe, who has been with the club since its formation in 2009, has moved up two divisions by joining Kings Langley.

Berko’s home league game with Holmer Green has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 24.

In the Suburban League Central Berko will be at home to Dunstable Town on Saturday at 3pm.