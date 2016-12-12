Berko frustrated as they are held at home by Stotfold

Berkhamsted will feel they dropped two points after being held to a 2-2 draw at home to Stotfold in the SSML Premier.

Berko made a great start to Saturday’s game with skipper Jim Baldry going forward from centre back to shoot them into the lead after just five minutes.

There were many more chances in the first 10 minutes and Berko went on to rue missing them. Stotfold began to settle and several times they threatened to score as the Berko defence struggled to cover some breaks after losing possession cheaply.

Both sides had first half goals disallowed for offside, so the Comrades had a single goal lead at the interval.

Stotfold changed tactics at half time, bringing on Ross Maddox. Nathan Godfrey did well to clutch a deep Dan Jones cross.

At the other end a cross from the left by Ashley Fitton was nodded into the net from close range by Dan Bond at the back post. Adam Mead fried a free kick over the bar after Alex Campana was brought down.

Tom Garratt brought on three substitutes to pep up the home side. However, with 20 minutes left a superbly struck 25 yards shot by Tom Oram put the visitors in front.

Berko took only three minutes to get back on level terms with Campana producing some trickery in the box before firing past Godfrey with a low shot. He went close to getting the winner with a shot that just rose over the bar.

Matt Bateman and Ashton Campbell both pressed at the railway end but Stotfold managed to hang on.

There was a brief flare up as injury time approached and Oram and Fitton got yellow cards after the referee had consulted both of his assistants.

Berko team: Tasker, Smaldone(Bateman), Carter(Weeks), Stevens, Baldry, Mead, Edwards, Hawes, Campbell, Campana, Jones (Farrelly). Subs not used Wilson-McLoughlin.

Berko’s next league game is at home to Hoddesdon Town on Saturday and if they win they will overtake their rivals in the Premier Division.

Before that they go to Ware on Tuesday in the Herts Senior Cup. A win would mean a home quarter final with the winners of the Kings Langley and Tring Athletic tie.

Berko are at home to Wembley in the quarter final of the Premier Division Cup on Tuesday, December 20.