Berkhamsted Sunday League results

Results from the opening full slate of games from the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League this past weekend.

This is the 51st year of the league and the annual curtain-raiser for the season was the annual Brian Williamson Memorial Trophy the previous weekend.

Doves United retained the silverware from last year with a 3-1 win over FC Jubilee in a exciting match.

But they come unstuck at the weekend at Flaunden. The hosts got goals from Matt Dean, Matt Bateman and Ben Davis in a 3-2 win for Flaunden.

New side Magpies 91 put six past FC Jubilee.

In Division Two, Jack Quaroll netted four in Landrovers’ 5-1 victory against Hemel Harriers.

Premier Division:

Flaunden 3 (Matt Dean, Matt Bateman, Ben Davis) Doves United 2 (scorers not known).

Hemel Athletic 0 Gossoms End 5 (Jake Williamson, 2, Tom Parkinson, Seb Smith, Drew Macfarlane).

Magpies 91 6 (Tom Bradbury, 2, Mike Lathe, Joe Brittain, Paul Hyde) FC Jubilee 0.

The Gade 3 (Marcus Tower, Karl Thomas, Mark Wells) Greenacres II 4 (Jack Wood, 2, Will O’Brian, 2).

Division One:

Berko Tornadoes 3 (Craig Sharples, 2, Zak Daniels) Potten End Sunday 2 (Alfie Mullan, Olly Sawyer).

Hemel Tudors 2 (Steven Rance, Jordan Pearson) George & Dragon 3 (unknown scorers).

Jam United 2 (Nick Reynolds, Matt Goddard) Boxmoor 3 (unknown scorers).

Robin Hood 4 (unknown scorers) The Goat 2 (David Bayliss, Ben Picton).

Southill United 1 (unknown scorers) Woodhall Wanderers 1 (Ben Jackson).

Sporting Oddfellows 3 (Greg Goodchild, James Hewitt, 2) Box Athletic 4 (Aaron Hebborn, 2, Cameron Territt, Matt White).

Division Two:

Berkhamsted Athletic 0 Black Horse 6 (unknown scorers).

Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 4 (Brad Hedges, 3, Romit Patel) Chesham Athletic 1 (Graham Comper).

Bowman Athletic 1 (Ben Osborn) Old Amersham 3 (Dan Sanderson, Bradley Lodge, Eric Bowden).

GB Precision 2 (Kirrin Taylor, 2) Last Hurragh 1 (Lavvi Zgimbau).

Landrovers 5 (Jack Quaroll, 4, Kev Lowe) Hemel Harriers 1 (Mike Gray).

The Midland 0 Ollys Athletic 6 (Matt Durrant, 2, Nick Jackson, 2, Aaron Allodi, Dave Brown).