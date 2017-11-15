Berkhamsted Sunday League latest results

The results from this past weekend’s action.
Herts FA Sunday Intermediate Cup 3rd round:
Potten End Sunday 4 (Joel Williams, 2, Shawn Hunter, 2) The Hertford Hounds 1.
Robin Hood 3 (Tom Gillespie, 2, Lee Stewart) Berkhamsted Tornadoes 10 (Sam Copson, 2, Woods Mullen, 2, Josh Blake, 2, Chris Armorgie, Craig Sharples, Jamie Hatchett, Connor Blake).
Berkshire and Buckinghamshire FA Sunday Intermediate Cup 2nd round:
Finchampstead Athletic 2 Magpies ‘91 1 (Charlie Knibb).
Steve Norwood Challenge Cup 2nd round:
Ollys Athletic 0 Doves Utd 10 (Adiel Mannion, 4, Ryan Cole, 2, Jordan Fredricks, Stefan Owen-Edwards, Ryan Laville, Own Goal).
BSFL Premier Division:
Flaunden 6 (Alex Marsh, Matt Dean, Matt Bateman, Sam Richards, Lee Franklin) The Gade 3 (Lewis Bowers, Alume Jack, Karl Thomas).
Hemel Athletic 3 (Ben Darby, Ash Addison, 2) Greenacres II 5 (Chris Linsell, 2, Jack Wood, 2, Scott Wood).
Maclay Sports 4 (Andy Cooper, Dean Gavin, James Manners, Peter Hay)Gossoms End 5 (Seb Smith, Will Brookman, Josh Chamberlain, 2, Drew Macfarlane).
Division 1:
Box Athletic 3 (Conor Masterson, Aaron Hebborn, 2) Southill Utd 1 (Chris Musto).
Boxmoor 2 (Haydn Cassidy, Tom Shaw) George & Dragon 2 (Leo Smith, Archie White).
Jam Utd 3 (Pedro Da Silva, Neil Patel, Keii Roberts) Hemel Tudors 1 (Brendan Hanson).
Woodhall Wanderers 4 (George Hindley, Steven Freitas, Stephen Wellings, Tom Knights) The Goat 3 (Ben Picton, Ian George, Luke Kelly).
Division 2:
Berkhamsted Athletic 1 (Ricky Shepherd) GB Precision 3 (Kirrin Taylor, Scott Bullock, Ryan Sewell).
Black Horse 1 (Alex Schwerzmann) Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 12 (Alex Kinsley, 4, Jake Hosier, 3, Shaun Owens, Tom O’Malley, Romit Patel, Tom Garraway, Kane Axten).
Chesham Athletic 1 (Ben Duncan) Landrovers 1 (Guillermo Abolafia-Gonzales).
Greenacres II Reserves v Bowman Athletic – postponed.
Last Hurragh 3 (Dillon Edmund, Matt Wigg, Kenny Harrington) Hemel Harriers 2 (Charlie Rance, Craig King).
Old Amersham 7 (Nathan Hart 3, Marcus Furneaux-Harris, 2, Bradley Lodge, Nathan Simpson) The Midland 1 (James French).
Almost Done!
Registering with Berkhamsted Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.