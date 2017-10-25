Berkhamsted Sunday league latest results

A Matt Bateman hat-trick and a George Loosley brace helped power Flaunden to a 6-3 win over Finchley United in the second round of the Herts FA Senior Cup.

In the opening round of the Intermediate Cup, the Berkhamsted Tornadoes needed extra-time before beating Boxmoor 4-2 thanks to Sonny French, (two), Craig Sharples and Jamie Hatchett.

The rest of the results from this past weekend in the BSFL.

Herts FA Sunday Senior Cup 2nd round:

Town Inn v Doves Utd – postponed.

Flaunden 6 (Matt Bateman, 3, George Loosley, 2, Aaron Wilson)Finchley United 3.

Gossoms End v The Bridge House – Home win walkover.

Berks and Bucks FA Sunday Junior Trophy 2nd round:

MK Wanderers Sunday 0 Maclay Sports 10 (Dean Gavin, 2, Josh Hart, 3, Yusef Seodi, Peter Hay, 2, Robin Niven, James Manners)

Trix Reserves 3 Chesham Athletic 3 (Dale Smith, 2, Paul Neave, penalty) – Trix won 2-1 on penalties after 90 minutes.

Old Amersham 2 (Calum Mapley, Marcus Furneaux-Harris) Wycombe Marsh 3.

BSFL Intermediate Cup 1st round:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes 4 (Sonny French, 2, Craig Sharples, Jamie Hatchett) Boxmoor (Tom Shaw, 2) 2.

AET (90 minutes 2-2)

Box Athletic 3 (Jay Caines, 3)Jam Utd 2 (Chris Steel, Keii Roberts).

George and Dragon 3 (Daniel Baverstock, Leo Smith, Ian Final) Sporting Oddfellows 6 (Ben Roberts, 2, Greg Goodchild, James Hewitt, Dale Colls, 2).

Woodhall Wanderers 3 (George Hindley, 2, Kieran Hopkins) The Goat 1 (Scott Cook).

BSFL Premier Division:

Magpies `91 v Hemel Athletic – postponed.

BSFL League Division One:

Robin Hood 6 (Tom Gillespie, 3, Gary Barr, Dexter Franklin-Beck, Lewis Taylor) Hemel Tudors 2 (Jeff Mensah, Ben Pattie).

BSFL League Division Two:

GB Precision 2 (Charlie Hebborn, 2) Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 0.

Greenacres II Reserves 4 (Scott Bangerte, 2, Chris Linsell, 2) Hemel Harriers 5 (Charlie Rance, 2, Gareth Cox, 2, Sean Gray).

Landrovers 2 (Pat Rushton, 2) Berkhamsted Athletic 1 (Jonjo Hurley).

Ollys Athletic 3 (Jay Smith, Matt Durrent, Jordan Wagner) Bowman Athletic 3 (unknown scorers).

The Midland 0 Black Horse 4 (Kasey Birkett, 2, Ben Mack, Rowan Markland).