Berkhamsted Sunday League latest

A Tommy North brace and a Gary Barr double powered Robin Hood to an exciting 4-3 Herts FA Intermediate Cup win over FC Woodside after extra time.
Here’s the full results from the past weekend.
Herts FA Intermediate Cup 1st round:
FC Woodside 3 Robin Hood 4 (Tommy North, 2, Gary Barr, 2) AET (90 Minutes 3-3).
Colne Valley 8 Southill United 1 (unknown scorer).
Herts Sunday Junior Cup 1st round:
Hemel Harriers 1 (Charlie Rance) Bricket Wood Social 9.
Bowman Athletic 2 (unknown scorers) Everett Rovers 6.
Woodlands United Laurels 5 Last Hurragh 3 (Ben Thompson 2, Matt Wigg).
Oxhey Athletic v Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves – abandoned after 85 minutes, (score 4-4).
Greenacres II Reserves 5 (Lee Wiseman, Sean Palmer, Scott Bangertte, 2, Byron Mills) Sun Regent Sports 3.
Ollys Athletic 7 (Matt Durrant, 5, Charlie Monk, Dave Brown) NWFC 0.
Steve Norwood Challenge Cup 1st round:
Boxmoor 5 (Zac Booth, James Starkey, Sam Catt, Courtney Hart, Tom Shaw) Box Athletic 1 (Danny Hogan).
BSFL Premier Division:
Doves Utd 2 (Stefan Owen-Edwards, Ryan Cole) The Gade 4 (unknown scorers).
Hemel Athletic 2 (Ash Addison, 2) Flaunden 3 (Matt Bateman, 2, Tom Franklin)
Maclay Sports v FC Jubilee – postponed.
Magpies 91 v Greenacres II – postponed.
BSFL Division One:
Berkhamsted Tornadoes 7 (Lee Richards, 2, Scott Bonner, Conor Church, Sam Copson, Mike Armorgie, own goal). Woodhall Wanderers 2 (Paulo Ditri, Ben Jackson).
The Goat 1 (Thomas Walsh) George & Dragon 4 (Ian Final, Ryan Lawler, Leo Smith, Charlie Brookes).
Hemel Tudors 6 (Ben Pattie, 4, Marcus Power, 2) Sporting Oddfellows 1 (Perry Rogers).
Jam Utd 4 (Robbie Kaine, Keii Roberts, 2, Neil Patel) Potten End Sunday 0.
BSFL Division Two:
Chesham Athletic 3 (unknown scorers) GB Precision 1 (Kirrin Taylor).
Old Amersham 7 (Bradley Lodge, 2, Marcus F-Harris, Nathan Hart, 3, Fergus Morris) Black Horse 3 (Mitchell Desborough, 2, Sam Nolan).
Landrovers 4 (Pat Rushton, 2, Guillermo Abolafia, Kieran Ingram) The Midland 2 (James Willoughby, Jordan Martin, pen).
Almost Done!
Registering with Berkhamsted Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.