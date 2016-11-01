Berkhamsted slip to third in table after single goal defeat

Berkhamsted slipped to a late 1-0 defeat at home to Colney Heath in the SSML Premier on Saturday.

A defensive slip let Colney Heath through but Carl Tasker pulled off a brilliant save. Meanwhile Adam Lawton’s shot went across the face of the goal.

Ten minutes into the second half Berko were reduced to 10 men when Steve Hawes was red carded for a tackle where he reached the ball just ahead of Kai Gardener.

However a cynical foul from James Lawrence brought down Campbell. A red card came out to make it 10 a side but Mead put the free kick over the bar.

With two minutes left Gardener hit the winner with a shot from 18 yards.

Berko visited Potters Bar Town on Tuesday in the Herts Senior Cup and on Saturday entertain Leighton in the SSML.