Berkhamsted League latest results and the scorers

Herts FA Sunday Senior Cup 3rd round:
Flaunden 5 (Alex Marsh, 2, Matt Bateman, George Loosley, James Towell) Gossoms End 2 (George Guest, Adam Bevan).
BSFL Junior Cup 2nd round:
Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 4 (Chris Pearon, 2, Alex Kinsley, Brad Hedges Landrovers 3 (Pat Rushden, Dan Street, Louis Miller).
Bowman Athletic 2 (unknown scorers) Black Horse 5 (David Goss, 4, Louis Street).
Chesham Athletic 11 (Jack Grant, 5, Paul Neave, James Daly 2, Martin Severino, Nick Gallagher, Ben Duncan) Greenacres II Reserves 1 (Paul Jones).
GB Precision 1 (Charlie Hebborn Old Amersham 0.
AET (90 minutes 0-0).
BSFL Premier Division:
Hemel Athletic v Magpies 91 – postponed.
Maclay Sports 8 (Andy Cooper, 2, Dean Gavin, 3, Peter Hay, Josh Hart, 2) Doves United 2 (Adeil Mannion, John Smith).
BSFL Division 1:
Berkhamsted Tornadoes 4 (Lee Richards, 2, Dan Lee, Sonny French) Jam United 1 (Keii Roberts).
George and Dragon 2 (Archie White, Jamie Walker) Hemel Tudors 0.
Potten End Sunday 2 (Matt Lowman, Russell Kercher) Sporting Oddfellows 0.
Southill Utd 2 (unknown scorers) Boxmoor 9 (Tom Shaw, 3, Jordan Akiam, 3, Jamie Lewis, Christian Hough, Rhys Cassidy).
Woodhall Wanderers 0 Box Athletic 2 (Connor Masterson, 2).
BFSL DIVISION 2
The Midland 2 (Chris Chance, 2) Berkhamsted Athletic 3 (Joe Kemp, Ricky Shepherd, Sam Conroy).
Ollys Athletic 0 Last Hurragh 0.
Almost Done!
Registering with Berkhamsted Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.