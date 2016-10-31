Berkhamsted firm up dates on a trio of cup trails

Berkhamsted have fixed up three more cup dates.

In the Buildbase FA Vase Second Round they have been drawn at home to Hullbridge Sports of the Essex Senior League on Saturday, November 12. The two teams met at Broadwater last season in the Fourth round when Berko won 4-2 in front of 255 supporters to reach the last 16, where they went out to the eventual winners Morpeth.

Berko’s first chance to reach a final is in the Herts Charity Shield and they go to Oxhey Jets in the semi-final on Tuesday, December 13 and will be keen to avenge a recent league defeat,

Berko go to Potters Bar Town in the First round of the Herts. Senior Cup on Tuesday, November 1.

In the quarter final of the SSML Premier Division Cup Berko will be at home to fellow pacesetteters Wembley.