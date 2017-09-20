Athletic still looking to kick-start season after loss to old rivals

Tring Athletic were looking for a change of fortune and to kick-start their season with their first league win of the season,but it was not to be following a 2-0 defeat to the old enemy Biggleswade United.

Athletic forced three corners in the first nine minutes, the last of which saw defender James Butler’s header saved down low on the line by visiting keeper Robbie Ponting.

Athletic had most of the play but were unable to create any further chances until the 23rd minute when striker Chris Vardy’s shot was easily saved.

United’s first chance was a shot in the 33rd minute which flew over the bar.

The remainder of the half was fairly even, although United’s Dami Nickels-Benson nearly scored in the 41st minute following some neat football down the right.

United took the lead in the 55th minute in controversial circumstances. A shot from outside the area was heading towards defender Butler but as he shaped to clear, he stumbled and the ball hit his hands. The referee decided it was deliberate and awarded a penalty, which was dispatched by Nick Elliot.

Athletic’s Ryan Sturges had a great chance to equalise but the United keeper managed to parry the shot for a corner.

Following a free-kick, Butler had another header saved by the keeper in the 81st minute.

With six minutes left United put the result beyond doubt. From a corner the ball was cleared and it fell straight to the unmarked Dami Nickels-Benson outside of the area who had time to pick his spot.

This Saturday Tring travel to St Margaretsbury.