Athletic come from behind to grab a vital three points

Tring Athletic continued their recent upward trend when grabbing an important 2-1 win at home against London Colney on Saturday.

The three points against 16th-ranked Colney finds Tring still in the bottom three of the SSML Premier Division but they have one, and in some cases three, games in hand to the teams surrounding them.

Athletic came from behind on Saturday to gain a vital victory against a determined Colney side with goals from Jack Read and Elliott Goward.

After a disappointing first-half, it ended up as a terrific result for Athletic who dominated the second period

All the players worked hard and never gave up,showing belief in their abilities.

There was little to choose between the two sides for the first 20 minutes and neither side tested the keeper.

But as the game gained momentum it was the visitors who began to take control and they broke the deadlock in the 29th minute. Athletic failed to challenge in midfield, leaving Laurence Vaughan free to score from outside of the penalty area.

Athletic finally came into the game after going behind and created a few decent chances before heading into the half-time break 0-1 down.

Athletic began the second-half the better of the two sides and won two corners,with both wide men,Max Hercules and Elliott Goward, seeing a lot more of the ball.

A couple of chances went begging and it seemed it might not be Athletic’s day,but in the 62nd minute their fortune finally changed.

The hard-working Luke Dunstan put in a cross which found George Carbery at the back post who headed back across goal to leave striker Read the simple task of tapping the ball into an unguarded net.

It was then all Athletic with Colney creating very little.

Another chance fell to Read in front of goal following a cross from Hercules,but under pressure from a defender he just failed to get a touch on the ball.

Athletic continued to work hard and create chances,with Elliott Goward firing over in the 70th minute.

However he wasn’t to be denied three minutes later when he collected a pass from Hercules and shot beyond visiting keeper Jack Metcalfe to put Athletic ahead.

Although Colney pushed forward they were unable to trouble Jack Hopwood’s goal as Athletic defending resolutely to see out the win.

Next up for Tring is a trip to 14th-ranked Oxhey Jets this Saturday.