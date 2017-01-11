Ath bounce back from Vase exit in true style

Tring Athletic put the disappointment of Saturday’s FA Vase exit behind them with a 4-1 win at St Margaretsbury on Tuesday.

But for a terrific performance from the Bury keeper Athletic would surely have hit double figures in this SSML Premier clash.

Kieran Turner and Lee Stobbs got two goals apiece with Stobbs scoring the goal of the season with a volley from 45 yards.

Meanwhile Leverstock Green’s scheduled Herts Senior Cup quarter-final at Cheshunt on Tuesday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch – it has yet to be rearranged.