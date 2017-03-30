An end-to-end encounter sees Langley grab a point

Kings earned a deserved share of the spoils with a battling display at Weymouth on Saturday in what proved to be an entertaining end-to-end affair with plenty of incident.

The drama at the home of the Terras started as early as the fifth minute when Steve Ward’s jinking run was unceremoniously curtailed as the Kings winger burst into the box. As the seasiders’ faithful held their breath, the referee decided the offence was a fraction outside the box and the resultant free-kick came to nothing.

This incident was quickly followed by another opportunity when Lewis Toomey broke clear only for the Kings’ striker to be denied by a smart save by Weymouth keeper Jason Matthews.

That was matched moments later by an equally fine save by Kings’ keeper Xavi Comas in thwarting the prolific Stuart Fleetwood.

With both teams committed to going forward, an early breakthrough always looked likely and so it proved in the 12th minute when Terras’ Calvin Brooks broke on the right and delivered a pinpoint cross for the inrushing Mark Cooper to volley home from close range.

The strike rocked Kings and they took a while to re-establish their attacking fluency.

However, they remained resolute in defence and with captain Jorell Johnson once again marshalling his resources effectively, Kings negotiated the remainder of the half without further mishap.

Whatever the Kings management said during the interval certainly had a galvanising effect, as they were straight out the blocks in the second period and within two minutes were level.

Kieron Turner broke on the left, the ball was fed into Ollie Cox and from fully 30 yards the midfielder finished with a terrific drive into the right-hand corner, giving Matthews no chance.

The sublime finish buoyed Kings and their attacking potency increased accordingly with both Sam Tring and Jerry Amoo going close following dead-ball situations.

The hosts too were creating opportunities and Comas, who looked assured throughout, had to be at his best to deny the home attack on more than one occasion as the match see-sawed from end-to-end with both teams looking for the crucial breakthrough.

Kings’ best chance came late on but was again shrouded with contention. Lewis Toomey broke on the left and delivered a perfect low cross into Jerry Amoo, but the onrushing forward was tackled from behind when he looked certain to score. To the dismay of the travelling fans, the referee again waved away penalty claims.

There was still time for Comas to make one more superb one-handed save before proceedings were brought to a close with honours even.

This Saturday, Kings host Merthyr Town (3pm).