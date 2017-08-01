A rough time for Levy as they concede ten goals

Leverstock Green played their final pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon against Northwood at Pancake Lane and it proved to be a very tough afternoon against an excellent Southern League side under the new management of former Berkhamsted Town boss Simon Lane.

It was an unfamiliar Leverstock line-up that started the game, including six trialists.

They were under pressure from the start, although it did at least take 18 minutes for Northwood to take the lead through Pat Adamson.

Two minutes later it became 2-0 from the penalty spot.

A deflected shot on 26 minutes and an outrageous chip from distance three minutes later, both from Jamie Doolan, made it 4-0 and the fifth was scored in the 39th minute.

Five of the established Leverstock players came on at half-time, but they could do nothing to change the course of the game as the Southern Football League Division One Central side continued to be dominant.

The sixth goal came in the 57th minute, and the seventh goal in the 78th minute started a glut of four goals in little over five minutes to complete the double-figure score and make it 10-0.

With two important cup games coming up this week, it was hardly the ideal preparation for the Green, but Scott Dash and Mark Royal will be hoping their squad can put this embarrassing afternoon behind them.

They were due to travel to Tring Athletic last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press in the first round of the Herts Charity Shield. Tring were the runners-up in the competition last year, narrowly losing out to Berkhamsted.

Leverstock were beaten 2-1 by Barton Rovers in an entertaining pre-season friendly at Pancake Lane the previous Saturday afternoon, after the Green’s under-18 side had beaten their Barton counterparts 4-1 earlier that same day.

David Lawrence scored for Levy’s first-team.