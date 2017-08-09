A remarkable dozen FA Cup preliminary round goals scored for Berko as they bury Stotfold in a landslide win

Have your say

For their Emirates extra-preliminary round FA Cup tie on Saturday against Stotfold, Steve Bateman made six changes from the Berkhmasted side that won 5-2 in midweek in the Herts Charity Shield.

The result ripped up the record books and is The Comrades biggest ever cup win.

The FA hailed the result as the fourth highest this century in the grand old competition.

Stotfold changed their manager in the closed season, after finishing only five places below Berko last season.

It ended up a landslide win for Berko with skipper Jon Munday netting a hat-trick and Stacey Field returning up front to also net a triple.

The minute by minute goal countdown was as follows:

First minute – Munday comes forward to head into the top corner connecting with a free kick from George Biggadike.

Third minute – Ashley Morrissey’s fine pass releases Alex Campana who ran on and places a low shot in the corner.

Seventh minute – after four successive corners Tom Carter bundled a shot home.

16th minute – Munday heads home powerfully from a Campana corner.

20th minute – After a free kick, Morrissey laid the ball back perfectly to Field who scored with aplomb.

27th minute – Adam Drakulic ventured forward from left back to the edge of the penalty area and beat two Berko men before netting what proved to be a consolation goal for the home side .

44th minute – Campana bags his brace and makes it 6-1, shooting home after an unusual pass from Morrissey came to him.

52nd minute – Carter got his brace after running onto a cross from Field.

56th minute – Campana crosses from the left and Field took his tally to two with an excellent volley to make it 8-1.

65th minute – Field heads home a cross from the left by Campana to bag his hat trick.

67th minute – substitute Dan Jones cracks a shot from the edge of the penalty area which takes a deflection to make it 10-1.

71st minute – Frankie Jowle gets ahead of the defence and calmly slots the ball home.

82nd minute – Mead is felled for a penalty, which he took himself but the Stotfold keeper brilliantly saves it.

83rd minute –skipper Munday, who was discussing getting a possible hat-trick when the penalty-taker was being decided, pops up to get his third to finish the rout.

The win earns Berko a trip in the next preliminary round on August 19 to another side in their division Crawley Green, who knocked out Royal Wootton Bassett 2-1 away on Saturday .

It was the first time that a Berko side has hit double figures in the competition. The previous record was a 9-0 win at Long Buckby for Berkhamsted Town, also under Bateman’s management, in 2001.

Berko: Tasker, Biggadike, Weeks,Mead, Munday, Rodrigoe, Campana (Seanla), Osborne, Field, Morrissey (Jones), Carter (Jowle).

Subs not used: Seodi, Kouroushi, Prior and James.

Berko’s Herts Charity Cup tie last Tuesday at home to Oxhey Jets was effectively over after just 18 minutes, by which time the defending champions had rattled in five goals.

Josh Chamberlain, who hit Berko’s winner in the final last season, grabbed two goals in the first five minutes.

Sean Coughlin was pushed over to earn a penalty, which Chamberlain dispatched past Rob Partington and he scored again two minutes later.

Coughlin scored with a low shot to make it 3-0.

Max Farrelly powered home a header meeting a corner kick to add the fourth.

Wonderful work by Tom Carter up the left wing was finished with a cross that Coughlin volleved home just below the cross bar.

Jets pulled one back before half-time when John Munday was booked conceding a free kick that Nick Keley struck low through the defensive wall at the canal end.

Midway through the second half, Keley took his chance well to pull another goal back with a shot across the keeper.

Both sides rattled the woodwork with Farrelly doing so for Berko and Partington did well to save an Alex Campana header from a Carter cross.

Berko will go to Tring Athletic in the quarter-final in a repeat of last year’s final on a date to be arranged.

Berko: James, Biggadike, Rodrigoe, Farrelly, Deaton (Weeks), Munday, Campana, Hawes (Osborne), Coughlin, Chamberlain, Carter (Morrissey). Subs not used: Jones and Jowle.

This Saturday Berko start the league season at home to Cockfosters, who finished third last season in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division. It is an important season with two promotion places up for grabs instead of the usual single position.

Meanwhile, last night (Tuesday) Berko were due to host Beaconsfield Town in a friendly.

Max Farrelly and Steve Hawes were due to be available to return for Berko.

In other club news, promising young goalkeeper Colin James, who made several pre-season appearances for Berko, is now having trials with Championship side Brentford.