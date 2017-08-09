Every match is a cup final now for promotion-chasing Boxmoor 2nds

Another under-strengthed Boxmoor 2nds side welcomed fellow promotion-chasers Aldenham to the Moor on Saturday.

With rain around, the start was delayed but when play did start Boxmoor were asked to have a bat.

Wickets tumbled regularly as the batsmen never came to terms with some accurate bowling. Only 17-year-old Sam Pimm (44), showed any real fight and determination to apply himself before the side were skittled for a paltry 88.

Although only a small target, Aldenham took 27 overs to achieve the inevitable, knocking the runs off for the loss of four wickets. It was a sobering day for the side, as they took just four points from the game. Although they stay in second place, both Watford III and Aldenham are now breathing down their necks. Every game is a cup final now, if promotion is to be achieved.

Boxmoor III, with a very weakened side, arrived at high-flying Redbourn IV just as rain was also arriving.

In a reduced 35-over game, Redbourn put Boxmoor’s bowlers to the sword as they piled up 222-2 with only Dan Webb and veteran John Scott getting any joy as Boxmoor’s catching ability deserted them and run-out opportunities were missed from close range.

Boxmoor’s reply never really got started as they slipped to 18-5, ending up all out for just 71 with extras the highest scorer on 26.

Boxmoor III face the unbeaten league leaders West Herts V this Saturday and will need a much-improved fielding display to take anything away from the champions-elect.

The Boxmoor 1st XI match at Eversholt IIon Saturday was cancelled due to rain.

The Boxmoor Sunday 1sts travelled to Milton Bryan hoping to return to winning ways after two rain-affected weekends.

Winning the toss, they put the home side into bat and were rewarded with a run-out in the first over.

The Harper brothers bowled tight spells opening the bowling and took a wicket apiece. After drinks, the back-up bowlers found success and made inroads with Phil Lovell taking 3-14 and Luke Flynn, Stan and Rewan Harper taking two wickets each.

Milton finished on 125.

Needing three-an-over to chase, Boxmoor began aggressively with six coming from the first over. However wickets fell regularly until at 80-7 the pressure was on.

A 40-run partnership between Ed Maddern (24) and Rewan (21) carried the team to the line with Harper hitting the winning runs with six overs to spare.

It was a good return to form for the team in a competitive but friendly match.