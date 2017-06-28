Cricket round-up

The semi-final line-up for the historic Heath Park Cup is now complete.

Berkhamsted beat Little Gaddesden/Potten End last week in the last remaining quarter-final.

The semi-finals will therefore see the 2013 winners Abbots Langley in one half of draw against Berko, while the 2014 and 2015 winners Hemel Hempstead take on Kings Langley in the other. Matches should be played by June 30.

After last week’s disappointment, Abbots Langley 1st XI made the long trip to Bishop Stortford looking to get the promotion push back on track.

Warner won the toss and opted to bat on a decent track. Gurney and Read took time out of their busy social lives to open together for the first time this year. Abbots got the solid start they needed and found themselves 55-0 after 14 overs. Gurney took the more aggressive role while Read looked to rotate the strike. Joubert joined Gurney with the score on 57 after Read (17) was caught. Gurney eased his way past 50, before being given out lbw (52).

It was again the middle order that struggled to capitalise on a strong start as they quickly went from 96-1 to 174-7. By this time Joubert had passed 50 but was struggling to kick on and was out lbw (69). Dunstone hit a well-made undefeated 14 but the tail failed to wag as Abbots were out for 194.

Parkins and Roche shared the new ball, and it was Roche who started the better, finding an edge which was caught by Warner between his arm and chest at slip.

Parkins got the next wicket with a yorker.

He and Roche worked hard to find the crucial third wicket and were unlucky not to find it as chances came and went. Gurney provided the next wicket with score on 72 off 19 overs to put the game back in the balance. But Abbots failed to bowl tighter and allowed the Stortford batsmen too many balls to put away. Stortford chased down 194 inside 42 overs, with five wickets down.

Abbots welcome Watford Town this weekend.