Boxmoor get their season under way in earnest with mixed results

Boxmoor CC 1sts lost by nine wickets at Botany Bay 2nds in the Saracens Herts League Division 6B on Saturday.

In a disappointing start to the league season, they lost the toss and were asked to bat first on a good wicket but were bowled out for 132 in the 45th over.

Despite Aidan Pimm (22) and Alex Dukes (14) giving Boxmoor a good start, the middle order failed to capitalise and wickets fell at regular intervals to find themselves on 91 for nine.

A last wicket partnership of 41 by Dave Young and Aidan Collins (20 not out) gave them some respectability and batting points but it was extras (29) which top scored.

Early wickets would have been the key to success but they remained elusive as Boxmoor rotated the bowling attack in search of them. Left arm spinner Ross Bargent opened and bowled tight with four maidens and Richard Crowther took the only wicket (1-20) as Botany Bay’s Aussie opener’s positive stroke play got them to their target in the 29th over.

Boxmoor will be looking to shrug off this rusty performance and get back to winning ways at home this week.

Boxmoor 2nds won by six wickets when hosting Ickleford 3rds in Divison 10A.

Choosing to bat first, Ickleford reached 90-0 before the introduction of Stan Williamson (2-29) made a telling breakthrough. Wickets then fell regularly as Boxmoor got among the Ickleford attack. There were good tight spells from Amit Mahajan (3-11), skipper Jay Goodwin (2-25) and Anum Hamdani (0-30) to bowl Ickleford out for 158.

A disciplined batting display then saw Boxmoor chase the target down for the loss of only four wickets in 31 overs. Nick Cottrell scored a fine 53 and Hamdani 30 not out.

Boxmoor Saturday 3rds kicked of the season with a four-wicket win at home to West Herts 4ths.

Despite losing the toss and being invited to bowl, Boxmoor were able to limit the opportunities on a pitch displaying uncommon dryness for May. They dismissed West Herts for 121, despite losing a player to injury.

Opening combination Cameron Brooks and Dan Webb accounted for five wickets, and evergreen club president John Scott rolled back the years to claim another three-wicket haul.

In reply, Boxmoor looked in control at the halfway point, reaching 66-3. However, a flurry of wickets meant suddenly things were not looking so rosy for the Moor.

In the end, it was the combination of youth and experience in Sam Pimm and Matt Larkins who saw Boxmoor home with four overs to spare, with Pimm’s 27 not out, being the highest score of the match. It was an excellent game played in a great spirit by both sides.

Boxmoor’s Sunday 1sts had a friendly at Studham.

Boxmoor bowled first and an opening blitz from youngsters Lloyd Larkins and Zaibkhan Ahmadzai left Studham reeling at 20-5 in their second game of the season. Studham were never able to get a foothold in the game as accurate bowling from Stan Harper, Mubashir Ijaz and Zaiullah Ahmazai backed up the opening bowlers. They recovered to post a total of 84. Could a bowling heavy Boxmoor team avoid a similar fate? In the end, big hitting from number four Luke Flynn, with a powerful 39, left Lloyd Larkins to hit the winning runs.

A mixed team of juniors, dads of juniors and old hands came together to make up Boxmoor Cricket Club’s new Sunday Blackbirds friendly team against Bushey Development XI.

Boxmoor posted a commendable 132-9 in 30 overs with 40 not out from Keith McKay and an impressive 23 from P Jarvis in his first game for 15 years. Bushey looked to be cruising until pegged back by Boxmoor U14s leg spinner Freddie Hockin’s spell of 6-0-8-3 , all the more impressive that this was his first adult game. Although Bushey won by five wickets with several overs to spare, it was a great start for a team including two adults playing for the first time in over 15 years and three juniors playing their first senior game.