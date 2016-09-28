Niko back at Hemel Storm

British-American star Nik Rhodes has signed for a second season at Hemel Storm where he made such an impact last year.

Nicknamed ‘Niko’, the Californian native who has dual British-American nationality had an outstanding debut season in a Storm uniform showcasing his ball-handling and scoring brilliance.

Nik’s play and court savvy often drew gasps from the home fans and kept the statisticians busy too - he had more assists than any other player in the country (110) and was also second in steals with 56.

And after five successful seasons with Storm Bode Adeluola who married this summer and relocated will play for Essex Leopards once his injured knee has recovered.

Travel issues mean the talented point guard cannot commit to a sixth season at Hemel.

In a message from Bode he said: “To the great coaching staff, the brothers I had as teammates, the fantastic promotions team and the best fans, you’ve shown me a lot of love and looked after me well in the five years I’ve spent with you.

“It hurts me to say it but due to the new circumstances I won’t be able to be at the ‘Storm Dome’ as a Hemel player but I wish everyone at the Club nothing but the best and hope Storm has a great season.”

Storm secured a second nail-biting victory in London on Saturday. It means they have won both their National Trophy ties so far, and a win against London Lituanica at Sportspace on Sagturday will guarantee a place in the semi-finals.