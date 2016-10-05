Hemel Storm sign major sponsorship deal with Vanarama

Basketball club Hemel Storm have signed a major sponsorship deal with town-based company Vanarama.

The two-year partnership will see Storm playing in the vehicle leasing company’s black and orange livery and help the ambitious not-for-profit club build on the success it has enjoyed since returning top-class basketball to Hemel in 2010.

Tony Humphrey who has been leading the discussions with Vanarama on Storm’s behalf said: “We are absolutely delighted and thankful to Vanarama for their incredible support which will enable the team and Club to develop and continue to entertain our growing fan base. ​

“This partnership is a vote of confidence in what we are trying to do for the community because we believe that the excitement of Saturday night basketball at Sportspace is a unique experience that the whole family can enjoy. We will be proud to wear the colours of Vanarama as we strive for greater success.”

Vanarama, whose headquarters are in Hemel, already has a proud track record of community sports partnerships. As title sponsor of football’s National League, it has not just provided invaluable financial support to grassroots football but, importantly, it has also galvanised the engagement of fans across the country helping to increase interest and support for local National League sides.

Andy Alderson, the company’s managing director explained: “We’re so impressed with what the management team are doing at Hemel Storm.

“Their community focus reflects our core values; we have never been a sponsor that just throws cash at a project, we love to get involved, listening to the fans, embracing the sport they love and helping to grow it through fan communication and involvement.”

Hemel Hempstead MP and Hemel Storm fan Mike Penning, who was instrumental in connecting the two organisations, said: “This is fantastic news for our community and for Hemel Storm and the hundreds of fans who are enjoying following the progress of the team. I would like to thank Vanarama for their support and we can all look forward to more local basketball excitement and future success.”