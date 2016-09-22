Richmond Marathon challenge for Gade Valley Harriers

Jaqui Sampson and David Goodman from Gade Valley Harriers took on the early season Richmond Marathon in Surrey on Sunday.

With the start and finish in the scenic Kew Gardens, the course led the runners past such landmarks as Syon Park and Hampton Court Palace. Goodman set a good pace for his first marathon and crossed the line in 4:25:00, Sampson pleased to chalk up a time of 4:51:45.

Gade Valley Harriers Gadebridge parkrun team.

Closer to home, in Leighton Buzzard, three Harriers donned the club colours for the annual Leighton 10 race. The undulating 10 mile road race started and finished at the Vandyke Upper School and has been run every year since 1981, the route taking the runners out along quiet country roads before looping back to the finish.

Continuing her fine form, Claire McDonnell was first back for the team in 1:16:33, followed quickly by Robert Bowler in 1:16:48 and Helen Cook in 1:37:21.

As part of their Club Championships, there was a big turnout for team GVH this week at the Gadebridge parkrun, where 187 GVH runners took on the hills and wet grass.

In a show of strength the Harriers claimed the first three places, despite the wet conditions. First home for the team was Mark Crabtree in 18:29, swiftly followed by Scott Dixon 19:13, Matt Ashby 19:23, Ed Price 20:15, Anthony Willcox 20:23, James Birnie 21:17, Steve Newing 22:13, Paul Reilly 23:18, Robert Bowler 23:29, Tracey Cotton (First lady home) 23:35, Rob Potton 24:00, Rupert Mainwaring 24:54, Russ Bailey 25:06, Dave Wise 26:12, Charlie Costin 32:41, Helen Heathcote 32:58 and Caroline Boyd 35:00.

Cassiobury Park in Watford saw Mikey Ferris take first place in a speedy 17:44, with mother and son team Helen and William Terry both setting new PB’s of 29:31.Joining 497 other runners, Tom North and Vince Ellerby competed at the ever popular Black Park parkrun, North posting a time of 19:36 and Ellerby 20:06.

Gareth Tucker was the lone Harrier at the St Albans parkrun, where he pushed hard to complete in 21:53.