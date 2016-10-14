Niamh is third senior home for D&T team at Hatfield 5k

A dozen Dacorum & Tring AC runners turned out for the final race of the Hatfield 5k Series on Wednesday and despite the slightly windy conditions, there were some strong performances.

Sam Fawcett was first home for the club in 18.45, followed by Niamh Dempsey (20.15), Robert Davies (20.56) Becky Fawcett (21:58) and Wendy Pearson (22.22). Despite running his first half-marathon this weekend, Simon Evans set a huge new pb of 22.47. He was closely followed by Andy Mitchell (22.52). Phil Pugh finished in a new pb time of 22.57, therefore breaking his own club record, set on the same course two weeks before. Louise Flower was next in 22.59, also a pb. Completing the line-up were Mustafa Readdie (24.17), Leah Sill (27.16) and Annette Howard (32.25) who paced her sister to a new pb.

Niamh Dempsey celebrates her third place.

Special congratulations go to Niamh Dempsey, who picked up the 3rd placed Senior Lady trophy for the series, as well as the ladies team consisting of Niamh, Louise and Leah, who finished second for the series.

Jack Parslow ran in the Midlesbourgh half marathon Sunday, finished in a time of 1:07 and was second Brit home and sixth overall.

Seven D&T runners took on the Royal Parks Half Marathon this weekend for the Hospice of St Francis. A team of Kirsty Russell, Steve Russell, Dee Kerr and Wendy Durrant with Kerry Hoar running on behalf of Lucy Air Ambulance. Michelle Ashwell and Ric Blaxhill were lucky enough to bag ballot places.

Steve managed to fly round in 1.34.24 with Ric crossing the line next in an new PB of 1.42.24. Wendy, running only her second half-marathon, earnt a new PB in a time of 1.46 with Kerry just behind in 1.49. Michelle, running her third half marathon in as many weeks, finished in 2.05.25 which was faster than her Bournemouth time last week. Danielle, also running her second half-marathon to date managed to storm home in a PB of 2.08.36.

D&T at the Herts 10K.

Kirsty, also running her third half marathon in three weeks, also beat last week’s Bournemouth time with 2.15.51

Marathon addict Matthew David Stears took another step towards completing all six world marathon majors by taking part in the Chicago Marathon, crossing the line in a 12 minute pb of 3:58:23.

D&T member Catherine Davies and family recently returned to her homeland of Canada and this weekend saw D&T represented in the Good Life Fitness Victoria Marathon festival.

Catherine and twin daughters, Maddie and Amy, took part in the 8k road run with 3,300. Maddie finished as third U16 girl in 34.15, Amy was fourth U16 in 35.12 and Catherine was second over 50 lady in 36.59.

D&T at the Ridgeway run.

The popular annual Ridgeway Run at Tring saw 551 runners in its 35th event.

Ania Gabb was the first D&T runner to cross the finish line in a fast 01:05:54 and claimed third female finisher. Matt Hallissey ran the course in 01:18:10 and was second D&T, 44th Senior Man and Celia Findlay was the 3rd D&T finisher with an impressive 01:18:13. Ruth EykelBosch followed suit finishing in 01:18:59.

Stephen Broom touched the finish line at 1:20:00 as 213 overall and 53rd Senior Men finisher. Phil Pugh ran 1:20:46, Michael lamb claimed 1:21:39, Keith Wishart and wife Karen ran the course together finishing 1:25:06 302 and 1:26:58.

Rasmi Nanda came home in 1:26:58 whilst Tony Reeve crossing the line in 1:27:20. Penny Wallduck and Alan Grover brought the club home in 1:30:52 and 1:42:49 respectively.

D&T Royal Parks half marathon.

Nine hardy members of D&T took on the beautiful multi-terrain course of Herts 10K, now in its 11th year.

First home for the club was Rich Belsey in a fantastic time of 44:09 scraping an impressive four minutes off his pb. Next home, and first D&T lady, was Kerry Ardley in 47:25. Hot on her heels was Hannah Bennett in 47:39. Next up for the club was Andy Mitchell in 50:30. Followed by Clare Hunt in 51:01, and Mustafa Readdie very close behind in 51:08, scoring a fantastic new pb. Running her first race of the year was Louise Tainsh in 1:00:53, closely followed by Annette Howard in 1:00:55. Alison Clooney brought the team home running a very respectable 1:05:38.