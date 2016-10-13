Harriers take to hills in the tough Ridgeway Run

Gade Valley Harriers fielded eight runners at the annual Ridgeway Run on Sunday – a tough, off-road 15K run, over a scenic route mainly on footpaths and bridleways with stunning Chiltern views.

Starting on the outskirts of Tring, the course gradually ascended into the Ashridge Estate, past the Bridgewater Monument, taking in stretches of the famous Ridgeway Path and Pitstone Hill before descending back along quiet paths into Tring and finishing at the Cricket Club.

Rob Potton and Rich Hutton at Royal Parks.

Mark Crabtree took the honours for first home for the GVH team in 57:10 (also second overall male), followed by Rich Coles 1:00:29 (claiming first veteran male), Anthony James 1:01:24, Guy Woollett 1:04:36, Robert Bowler 1:14:07, 1:15:04, Steve Newing 1:15:04, Claire McDonnell 1:15:13 and Vicky Crawley-Wise 1:19:43.

The same sunny Sunday morning saw five Harriers on the starting line for the Herts 10K in Harpenden’s Rothamsted Research Station.

In aid of the Rennie Grove Hospice charity, who provide much needed care and support for local patients and their families, suffering from life limiting illness, the race is a firm favourite in the running calendar.

The off-road and multi terrain course took the runners through the surrounding woods, fields and quiet roads, before returning to Rothamsted, where Tracey Cotton was first home for the team in a quick 47:17. Cotton was followed by Dave wise in 51:44, Angeline Cottrill 57:20, Lisa Pinder 59:30 and Charlie Costin 1:02:59.

Luca Rumusino in Milan.

Stepping up the miles, and the hills, was David Goodman from GVH, taking on the infamous Isle of White Marathon on Sunday. On the many hills of the island, Goodman achieved a time of 4:34:47.

The Royal Parks Half Marathon had Rich Hutton and Rob Potton representing GVH. Potton crossed the line in 1:50:00, having raised a total of £3375 over the last three years for his chosen charity. Hutton was close behind Potton in 1:55:00.

James Birnie was also in half marathon action again this week, where he completed the Henley Half in a great new PB of 1:26:44.

In another half marathon competition was Peter Tucker, travelling to Royston to take on the Wimpole Hall Half Marathon, completing in 2:37:44.

Having returned to his home town of Milan, Italy, Luca Rumusino finished the Deejay 10K race in 1:00:40.

In the last of the midweek Hatfield 5K series, club chairman Andy Newing and Mark Crabtree both pushed hard for the final race.

Crabtree earned third overall place in 16:30, with Newing shaving 13 seconds off his previous time, clocking 24:20.