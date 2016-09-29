Harrier Jon in fine form at Triathlon ‘duathlon’

The HSBC Sprint Triathlon turned into a duathlon - but that didn’t prevent a great performance from Jon Roberts of Gade Valley Harriers.

Swimming at the event in Eton Dorney was suspended due to algae in the lake. Roberts was in fine form, claiming first in his age category and seventh overall.

Harriers at Push It For The Peace.

He completed the first 2.5K run in 10:21, the 21.2K bike ride in 34:32 and the final run of 5K in 19:27, giving a total time of 1:06:36.

There were half marathons-a-plenty on Sunday with seven Harriers in six of the 13.1 mile races.

In London’s Ealing Half Marathon Rich Hutton braved the high humidity and 4322 other runners to post a time of 1:52:24, team mate Dave Wise clocking 1:58:25.

Milton Keynes was the scene for Paul Buxton’s half marathon, where he set a new PB of 2:02:50.

Tracey Cotton at Windsor Half Marathon.

Tracey Cotton and Tanya Saunders travelled to Windsor for their half marathon endeavours, where Cotton crossed the line in 1:46:52, Saunders clocking 2:020:00.

Donning suitably 80s movie themed fancy dress on Saturday was Angeline Cottrill from GVH, who took on the Top Grun run in Walton-On-Thames. The multi lap run lets the competitors choose their own distance and Cottrill opted for the four lap half marathon option, completing in 2:18:00.

Cheltenham was the scene for James Birnie’s half marathon where he stormed home in a super speedy 1:28:04,

Upping the distance was Tina Searle this week when she travelled to Germany to compete in the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, finishing in a time of 4:52:04.

Getting grubby this weekend were Helen Terry, Joanna Kidd, Dean Kidd, Andy Terry, Serena Harrap and Karis Thomas from GVH who took on the Push it for the Peace 5 mile obstacle run in Chiswell Green, St. Albans, raising funds for the Peace Hospice in Watford. The challenging, but fun course took the entrants over 30 tricky obstacles and through plenty of mud.

In the second of the midweek Hatfield 5K series on Wednesday GVH Club Chairman Andy Newing pushed hard to take 43 seconds off his time from two weeks ago, posting 24:33.

The Gadebridge Park parkrun this week had six Harriers representing the club, with Bill Hawes claiming third overall place in 20:09. Hawes was followed by David Goodman in 22:42, Sam Tucker 25:40 (PB), Lisa Pinder 29:09 Bethany Cotton 32:54 (PB) and Tracey Cotton 32:55.

There were five GVH entrants at the ever popular Black Park parkrun, with Guy Woollett taking the honours for the team, claiming third overall place in 18:37, hotly pursued by Anthony Willcox setting a new PB of 19:24. Willcox was followed by Vince Ellerby 19:37, Andy Norton 20:18 and Max Woollett 24:08.

St Albans parkrun saw three runners in the GVH colours as Anthony James took third in 17:38, followed by Paul Reilly 21:20 (PB)and Lesley Jugoo 33:41.

Tom North was the lone Harrier at his local Tring parkrun this week, where he clocked a solid 20:57 and fourth overall, on arguably the toughest parkrun in the area.

Travelling to Brandon Country Park in West Suffolk, James Thomson cruised home in 21:10, whilst in Rushmere, men’s captain Ed Price took fifth in 20:13.