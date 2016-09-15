Gade Valley Harriers join Mo on Great North Run

Gade Valley Harriers Russ Bailey and Susie Ivin joined Mo Farah and 57,000 other runners at the Great North Run on Sunday.

The 13.1 mile route took the runners through Newcastle city centre towards the River Tyne where the runners crossed over the iconic Tyne Bridge, spotting a glimpse of the Red Arrows passing overhead.

James Thomson at Kesgrave.

From there the athletes travelled through Gateshead while being entertained many bands on the run.

The route, lined by thousands of supporters, led the runners to South Shields where at the top of Prince Edward Road the view of the sea is one of the most welcoming sights along the whole course. From that point, there was just over a mile to go and the crowds got louder as the runners made their way down the final straight towards the finish gantry.

First home for the GVH team was Bailey who completed in 1:51:11 and Ivin crossed the line in 2:03:32.

At the Hatfield 5K series, in race 1, Mark Crabtree from GVH started as he means to go on claiming the bronze medal in a super quick time of 16:19. Team mates Tracey Cotton and club Chairman Andy Newing also represented the club, pushing hard and crossing the line in 22:13 and 25:16 respectively.

Phil Robbins.

Sunday saw Gade Valley Tri triathletes Andy Wells and Scott Dixon in action, as they took on the St. Neots Triathlon in Cambridgeshire.

The Olympic distance event consisted of a 1500m open water swim, a 45K bike ride and a 10K run. Dixon was first back in a total time of 2:29:46 and Wells completed in a total time of 2:42:05.

Andy Smith was also in triathlon competition on Saturday. Smith upped the ante this time to the Half Iron Man distance, competing in the Vitruvian Half Iron Man event in Rutland Water, Leicestershire. Smith braved heavy rain to take on the 1.9K open water swim, 85K bike ride and 21K run to finish in a total time of 5:48:35.

Tina Searle and Phil Robbins were in the GVH colours on Sunday as they represented the club in the Two Arms on Two Legs Half Marathon, named after the two arms of the Grand Union Canal that provided the course. Starting in Aylesbury and finishing in Wendover, the undulating and scenic route saw Robbins take 5th place in 1:28, Searle cruising home in

The parkruns this week had 12 Harriers at five events across the country.

GVH managed to secure four of the top six places at the local Gadebridge Park parkrun with Anthony Willcox first back for the team, claiming second place in 20:44, followed by Julian Smith 20:54, Bill Hawes 21:16, Gemma Bitaraf 22:26, Paul Reilly 23:37 and Rupert Mainwaring 25:17.

The ever popular Black Park parkrun had three Harriers in attendance this week with Guy Woollett clocking 19:11, team mates Vince Ellerby posting 20:11 and Max Woollett 24:25.

Tring parkrun was the setting for Tracey Cotton to complete her 50th parkrun, where she posted a time of 24:57.

Serial parkrun tourist James Thomson was this week in Kesgrave, Ipswich, where he posted an impressive time of 20:40.

Tom North travelled to Brockenhurst in the New Forest and clocked a time of 19:47 in their 5K run.