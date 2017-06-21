Abbots slip to defeat against close rivals in a low-scoring affair

This week saw the top four sides in Herts Division 2a play each other and Abbots Langley 1st XI were keen to prove their mettle at close rivals Knebworth.

The hosts won the toss and batted. By the ninth over Matt Parkins had taken three wickets for just 14 runs. But their number three clung on to score 57. Another two wickets from Parkins took his figures to 5-41. Anish Khiroya snatched two wickets and Tiaan Joubert three, as Abbots bowled them out for 129 in the 45th over.

Jack Read, above, (105) and Tom Carson (54) had a 139-run stand in Abbots Langleys win the previous week against St Albans

Abbots sputtered in reply, losing their first wicket at 13 and the second at 37.

Gradually, they plodded on, not losing another wicket until the 17th over with the score on 73.

Sam came out all guns blazing and scored a nifty 21, to pull the score to 111-6 with only 19 runs and 25 overs to get them. But Knebworth had other ideas as they took the last four wickets for 13 runs and left Abbots floundering on 124 all out with 16 overs left.

The 2nd XI had another disappointing away defeat at Hatfield. They reached 120 all out while chasing 194.

Abbots fielded well and kept the opposition under 200. Rueth got four wickets and Carter snagged three.

Ben Murray (32) and Jason Lloyd (36 not out) were the pick of the batters.