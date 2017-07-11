Abbots halt the slide to take a convincing win over Holtwhites

Having lost their previous three games, Abbots Langley were looking at rebuilding their confidence against Holtwhites.

They won the toss and decided to bat first at the weekend and had a good start with Nick Gurney scoring well before being caught by Syed Ali for 22 off the bowling of Murza Baig.

This brought Jack Read to the crease and, with captain Barry Warner at the other end, they made an impressive partnership of 58 to power the score to 104-2.

Despite two wickets each from captain Habib Younis, Abdul Rehman and Haseeb Kashmiri, the Holtwhites’ bowlers couldn’t stop Abbots scoring 222-7 off their 53 overs.

The dangerous Warner, having been dropped earlier on nought, made an unbeaten 101.

In contrast, the Holtwhites innings was mediocre.

They lost their first wicket in the opening over with the score on zero and then lost another wicket shortly after to make it 2-2 after just two overs.

Regardless of Rehman’s 40 not out, they could only hang on until the 31st over. Parkins claimed 4-63 and Roche snagged 3-38 as Holtwhites were skittled for 153 all out as the Heath Park Cup finalists Abbots took the much-welcomed 69-run victory.