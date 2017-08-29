Youth volunteers give a Hemel Hempstead charity centre a makeover

The young volunteers from the Volunteer It Yourself (VIY) organisation were mentored by two tradesmen to gain a City & Guild Entry Level 3 accreditation in Carpentry for their work as well as helping out the local community.

The South Hill Centre manager Jeremy Keeley said: “From our perspective the project was a great success and we have been left with some wonderful new fencing, gates and decked steps.

“On speaking with the youth who engaged with the project - they also got a lot out of the 3 days and spoke highly of the mentors that supported them.”

Dee Dee Whelan, VIY project manager said: “We were really drawn to the South Hill Centre as a charity because they target all members of the community .

“We were delighted to support them with improvements to their pre-school Young Discoverers.”

The Hemel Hempstead Wickes store donated all of the materials required for the project free of charge.

Spiros Koutsou, store manager at Wickes in Hemel Hempstead said: “ It’s great to be involved with such a worthwhile project which gets young people excited while teaching them useful skills.

“The team worked hard and did a fantastic job renovating the centre and are a testament to how anyone can pick up a paintbrush and do some DIY to help make a difference.”