Search

Youth volunteers give a Hemel Hempstead charity centre a makeover

Volunteers Calum Wedger and Alex Boucher (kneeling) helping out with the project.
Volunteers Calum Wedger and Alex Boucher (kneeling) helping out with the project.

The young volunteers from the Volunteer It Yourself (VIY) organisation were mentored by two tradesmen to gain a City & Guild Entry Level 3 accreditation in Carpentry for their work as well as helping out the local community.

The South Hill Centre manager Jeremy Keeley said: “From our perspective the project was a great success and we have been left with some wonderful new fencing, gates and decked steps.

“On speaking with the youth who engaged with the project - they also got a lot out of the 3 days and spoke highly of the mentors that supported them.”

Dee Dee Whelan, VIY project manager said: “We were really drawn to the South Hill Centre as a charity because they target all members of the community .

“We were delighted to support them with improvements to their pre-school Young Discoverers.”

The Hemel Hempstead Wickes store donated all of the materials required for the project free of charge.

Spiros Koutsou, store manager at Wickes in Hemel Hempstead said: “ It’s great to be involved with such a worthwhile project which gets young people excited while teaching them useful skills.

“The team worked hard and did a fantastic job renovating the centre and are a testament to how anyone can pick up a paintbrush and do some DIY to help make a difference.”