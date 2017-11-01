Search

Young gunner from Hemel plays key part in Royal ceremony

Seventy years after Her Father, King George VI, named the Royal Artillerys Riding Troop as The Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery; Her Majesty The Queen inspected The Troop on their anniversary parade today in Hyde Park. Six Guns, more than eighty horses and their riders from The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery paraded in all their ceremonial finery in front of their Captain General, the Master Gunner St Jamess Palace, and their Honorary Colonel. The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery is Her Majesty The Queen's ceremonial Saluting Battery firing Gun Salutes for state occasions and Royal birthdays. Stationed in King George VI Lines, Woolwich Barracks in London, it is a mounted Army unit and all of its soldiers are superb equestrians who are trained to drive teams of six horses that pull six First World War 'thirteen pounder' state saluting guns. The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery gunners are also trained as fighting soldiers. All soldiers from the unit deploy on operations around the world when re
A 21-year-old gunner was in attendance when The Queen inspected soldiers from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery for their 70th Anniversary.

Thomas Bunker, from Hemel Hempstead, presented an engraved cartridge case to Percy Austen, who was serving in the troop in 1947 when King George VI inspected the parade.

Her Majesty was shown the first review document signed by her father 70 years ago in which he struck out the word ‘riding’ and inserted ‘King’s’ to name the troop as his own. She then signed the 70th anniversary review document