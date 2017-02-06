Yellow peril for Tring station car parking?

One of the main roads to Tring Station has had double yellow lines introduced - at the fifth time of asking.

County Council highways chiefs have introduced the parking restrictions on Beggars Lane, which they describe as a safety measure.

But not all rail-users are impressed by the move as there is already limited parking by the station.

Councillor Nick Hollinghurst, who represents Tring both on the county and borough councils, said: “I think this is the fifth version of the efforts, going back around five years.

“We’ve proposed scheme after scheme, looking to do everything we can to minimise parking restrictions.

“But we’ve found we can’t do anything other than the scheme that’s now in place.”

One rail-user, who asked not to be named, said: “Parking at Tring Station is terrible.

“The car park is often full and charges nearly £7 a day. For many years, commuters have been parking down Beggars Lane with no problem.

“Often this has been the only place to park as the car park is full and everywhere else is yellow-lined.

“The justification for this is safety, but the council’s own traffic officer confirmed there have been just two accidents in the last seven years.”

Mr Bollinghurst agreed that parking was insufficient, not just at Tring but at numerous stations along the line from Northampton to London Euston.

He added: “On Beggars Lane this is primarily about safety. When cars are parked along there then people have to walk along the road towards oncoming traffic.

“We have also continued to subsidise the 387 bus to the station, and this week we will be discussing an improved cycle route from Pitstone to the station.

“People should only park where it can be done safely.”