Worker injured at Waitrose in Berkhamsted

A male worker was injured in an incident at the Waitrose store in Berkhamsted.

Emergency services were called to the shop in St John’s Well Lane on Sunday after a gate was reported to have fallen off its hinges at one of the delivery bays.

The gate is said to have then struck the worker, who was treated at the scene.

Waitrose has told the Gazette it will be ‘looking into’ how the incident happened, to ensure ‘it doesn’t happen again’.

Matthew Holmes, Waitrose Berkhamsted’s department manager, said: “The worker is doing really well, which is great to hear, and the emergency services must be praised for looking after him so well.”