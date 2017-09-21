William the Conqueror bust finally finds a home in Berkhamsted

A bust of King William the Conqueror is finally in place at a new home – after almost a year of searching.

The Gazette revealed earlier this year that Berkhamsted School would play host to the bust of King William, who is said to have gained the crown in 1066 after opposition forces surrendered to him in the town.

The bust finally has a home after almost a year of searching

But a whole other battle was the one to find a home to his bust, which was commissioned by local resident Jonathan Culverhouse.

Possible homes in the town centre and at the castle were dismissed, as the the town council struggled to find a suitable site.

But nearly a year after it was first unveiled, it’s now at rest in an alcove in Castle Street.

A thrilled Jonathan told the Gazette: “For a long time the bust just seemed like a hot potato to be passed around.

“So I’m grateful to principal Richard Backhouse and Berkhamsted School for giving it a suitable home in the old part of town.

“It’s in a nice position for everyone to see. It’s as good a home as it will ever have, and I can see it being there for years to come.”

Principal Richard Backhouse said: “It’s a magnificient piece of art and when we heard it wasn’t going to be on public display we were happy to help. But if a more public home is offered we’d be happy for it to go there too.”