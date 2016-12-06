Who will unearth 2041 Hemel Hempstead time capsule containing Max Whitlock paper clipping?

Fast-forward 25 years, and a lucky someone will get a blast from the past when they discover a time capsule containing a Max Whitlock paper clipping, school photos and coins.

The school council from South Hill Primary School buried the capsule on one of the islands on the River Gade in Hemel.

Created to mark the restoration of the Jellicoe Water Gardens , the capsule will be opened up in 25 years’ time.

It contains items including a diary entry detailing the day in the life of a pupil, a factsheet about the town, and an article about double Olympic gold medallist Whitlock.

It also contains photos of the pupils’ school, coins pulled out of the silt during restoration and a film about the capsule’s origins by the Hemel Movie Makers. Visit www.dacorum.gov.uk/watergardens for more info.