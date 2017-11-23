When will work start on Lidl supermarket in Berkhamsted?

Supermarket bosses are remaining tight-lipped over the opening date of a planned Lidl in Berkhamsted – but diggers have been on site.

Planning permission was granted back in September 2014 for the German supermarket chain to build a new store in the town at Gossoms End.

The site has been vacant since November 2015, when the previous occupants, family-run car dealership firm Roy Chapman Ltd, moved to its new garage in Western Road in Tring.

And this month now marks 15 months since Lidl last commented on its plans for the site.

Back then, in August 2016, the Gazette reported that the supermarket was ‘still committed’ to building the store in Berkhamsted, and would be making further news available ‘in the near future’.

But the silence continues to leave some residents uncertain.

John Waller, who spoke out in favour of the proposals back when the plans were on the table, has been keeping a close eye on the site since then.

And while he admits he has seen diggers on the site recently, there’s still a lack of detail over when proper construction work will begin.

He said: “I can only say what everyone is saying to me? Where is it? What’s happening with it?

“We thought it was coming, and the homes that they promised as part of it would certainly come in handy given the amount of new homes Berkhamsted will need to build.

“More people were for it than were originally against it, and we’d like to see something happening soon.”

But one nearby business worker, who sees the site every day, said that building work was starting to pick up.

They said: “They’ve been on the site for a few weeks now, and they’ve demolished the whole building now which they did in a couple of days.

“They’ve done a fair bit recently, but I imagine they are now just waiting for the next group to come in and get started.”

The Gazette approached Lidl for comment on when it expects to open the store, but it failed to meet our deadline.