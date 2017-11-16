When is Hemel Hempstead's official Christmas lights switch on for 2017?

Dacorum Borough Council is getting ready to celebrate Christmas Live @ Hemel Hempstead on Sunday 26 November.

Starting at midday there will plenty of outdoor activities for the kids and for the chance to warm up, visitors can pop into the Marlowes to take part in Santa's Waste Not Workshop.

Entertainment on the Rainbow stage will start at 2pm as Hartbeeps return with a baby rave. There will also be live music from the winners of Dacorum Borough Council's 'Hemel Hears You' music competition throughout the afternoon.

Riverside will be helping Santa by taking care of his reindeer for the afternoon before he delivers his Christmas greetings to all on stage at 5pm.

This year local resident Emma Young will switch on the Christmas lights. Emma has secondary breast cancer and is currently on a mission to complete her '40 things before 40' bucket list. Everyone is hoping that this will be a very special and magical memory for her and her family.

The big switch-on will be at 5.30pm followed by a fantastic firework finale.

For more information about the event visit www.dacorum.gov.uk/christmas or visit Dacorum Borough Council's Facebook page