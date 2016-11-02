Well done to our young heroes

Olympic heroes Max Whitlock and Jessica Stretton were honoured by their home town last week.

Max made history at Rio 2016 when he became the first-ever Brit to claim an individual Olympic gold in gymnastics – and promptly followed that up by claiming a second gold to boot!

And Jess claimed her own Paralympic gold, when the Longdean School sixth former won the women’s W1 archery.

Bosses from Dacorum Borough Council awarded Max the Freedom of the Borough of Dacorum, while also congratulating Jess in person.

Max said: “Obviously I am a Hemel boy and I always will be.

“I am very proud of where I’m from and the support that I’ve grown up around has just been incredible.”

Mayor of Dacorum, Councillor Robert Mclean, who previously met Jess when she picked up the Dacorum Sports Rising Star Award, said: “We are so proud of everything that Jessica has achieved.

“She has proved that in the face of adversity, if you work hard enough and believe in yourself you can achieve anything.”

