Expect a sunny Saturday and a cloudy Sunday this weekend.

The weekend will have a bright and sunny start, although there may be some thicker cloud and possibly rain later in the day. Temperatures will reach a high of 6°C early in the afternoon.

Sunday will be colder, with temperatures likely to peak at 4°C. There will likely be fog in the morning with a chance of sleet and even light slow showers during the afternoon, but the day will largely be dry with light clouds.