Waterside Theatre review: The Railway Children

It was a wonderful journey that I didn’t want to end.

The Railway Children opened at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury on Tuesday October 31 and had a wonderful old-fashioned romantic feel to it.

All the cast were excellent and the show had its fair share of amusing moments and lines provided chiefly by station master Perks (played by Stewart Wright) and the interaction between the three children Phyllis, Roberta and Peter (played by Katherine Carlton, Millie Turner and Vinay Lad respectively).

Although I had read the book and seen the film both of these were several years ago and so it was nice watching without knowing exactly what was going to happen next.

The mother (played by Joy Brook) was the character I felt I connected with and she portrayed the various sides of her character very well.

The whole show, including interval, amounted to just under two hours and I felt it could have been a bit longer although the pace of the show felt right.

It was good that there were a lot of children in the audience, but not a full house which was surprising, although Halloween may have had something to do with it.

The Railway Children runs at the Waterside through until Saturday November 4, with both afternoon and evening performances (2.30pm and 7pm respectively).

For tickets visit http://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-railway-children/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/