Water bosses splash out on new schemes

Water bosses have revealed multi-million pound plans for the region’s infrastructure over the next 12 months.

Anglia Water plans to spend £425million in 2017-18 on a variety of schemes, while bosses have also pointed to bills being lower than they were four years ago.

While specific figures are not available for Dacorum, the firm will spend £425million across the East of England.

In the counties of Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire this will include:

> £10.7million improving and maintaing Water Recycle Centres;

> £2.1million connecting new homes and businesses to the sewerage network;

> Over £1 million upgrading Water Recycling Centres in the area to meet the demands of a growing population;

> £1.5million on biodiversity projects at sites and reservoirs where there are many important species and habitats.

Jane Taylor, head of customer services at Anglian Water, said: “To strike the right balance we’re continuing to keep costs as low as possible long term while still investing heavily in the things customers care about most.

“For an average of £1.15 per day you get all your clean water for washing and drinking, plus, all your sewerage services is included in the cost, which takes the dirty water away, cleans it and returns it safely to the environment.”