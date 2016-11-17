WATCH: Skydiving magician from Hemel sets amazing world record for most tricks performed in freefall

A thrill-seeking entertainer has set his second world record after he performed magic tricks while skydiving at 120 mph.

Martin Rees, 28, who lives in Hemel Hempstead, completed 11 magic tricks while on a 15,000 ft skydive over Salisbury.

The attempt was overseen on the ground by an official Guinness World Records adjudicator, with the help of Go Pro footage taken from Martin’s helmet and another skydiver.

Martin took on the challenge to raise money for Spread a Smile – a charity which brings entertainment to children at hospitals.

In May, Martin set the record for most magic tricks performed in a wind tunnel when he did eight in three minutes.