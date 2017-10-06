WATCH: Fly-tipping down by 15 per cent after crackdown in Dacorum

A crackdown on fly-tipping has resulted in a 15 per cent reduction in incidents compared to this time last year.

Dacorum Borough Council's environmental enforcement team have been clamping down on fly-tippers in an effort to stop illegal dumping of waste in the borough.

Local authorities have been stepping up the bid to prevent the illegal dumping of waste

A recent success against this type of crime was a direct result of teamwork between the Council and Hertfordshire Police.

When no-one claimed an abandoned van, linked to a spate of fly-tips, a new legal procedure allowed the fly-tipping vehicle to be seized and then crushed when no-one responded to claim it. It followed the service of a waste crime vehicle seizure notice.

In 2016 the Police and Crime Commissioner set up a £400,000 fund to support partnership schemes around fly tipping and other problems. And Dacorum Borough Council recently submitted a bid for the purchase of new cameras for fly-tipping hotspots across the borough plus extra money to raise public awareness of waste responsibilities.

Councillor Janice Marshall, portfolio holder for the environment, said: “Fly-tipping will not be tolerated in Dacorum and our officers are determined to crack down on the anti-social minority who blight our neighbourhoods with illegally dumped waste.

"The Council spends thousands of pounds each year cleaning up after fly-tipping incidents. This case shows how seriously the Courts and the Council consider such incidents and their effect on our local community."

Anyone who comes across rubbish that has been fly-tipped should report it to Dacorum Borough Council. Anyone who witnesses fly-tipping in progress, should contact the police straight way on 999, making a note of the vehicle registration number and descriptions of any people involved.