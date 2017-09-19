Volunteers needed to care for puppies in Aylesbury

If you could care for an 8 week old puppy, for a year, a local charity hopes you get in touch.

‘Hearing Dogs for Deaf People’, based on Wycombe Road, Princes Risborough, has announced that it will be launching a puppy socialising scheme this month in Bucks.

The charity ‘desperately’ needs more dog-lovers to apply to become puppy socialisers and is now seeking volunteers in the town, to care for adorable hearing dog puppies for 12 months.

Volunteers receive full support and guidance from Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and will learn to teach the puppy basic obedience skills.

Victoria Leedham, Volunteering Manager at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, says:“We are delighted to be launching our puppy socialising scheme in Buckinghamshire. The new project will enable the Charity to train more puppies to change the lives of deaf people, and we are now appealing for dog lovers in the area to apply to be a puppy socialising volunteer.

“Volunteering is an extremely rewarding experience, and puppy socialising is a great opportunity to learn or improve your dog-training skills - and meet lots of new friends along the way.”

Puppies will be placed with their volunteer socialiser at around eight weeks of age and will work with them at home for around 14 months, before they return to the Charity for further training.

Volunteers should be over 18, have enough time to care for and socialise a puppy on a daily basis, own a car and have access to a secure garden. Puppy socialising volunteers receive full support from Hearing Dogs, as well as regular home visits and puppy training classes.

Hearing loss affects 1 in 6 people in the UK, with more than 900,000 severely or profoundly deaf. Since its launch at Crufts in 1982, Hearing Dogs has become a world-leader in breeding and training hearing dogs, but the charity relies heavily on amazing volunteers who help socialise puppies, teaching them basic obedience skills in the early stages of their development.

Peter and Sharon Shepperd, Hearing Dog Volunteers for 5 years, who are currently helping to train Hudson, a golden Labrador cross, said:

“For as long as I can remember, my family have always had pets. Having a pet dog was not an option for me and Sharon due to our busy lives however, we really missed the companionship you get from a dog. Having retired, a few years passed and we were ready for dogs to share our home.

“We started as short time socialisers, covering people’s holidays and other ad hoc absences. Our network of friends has grown enormously and we meet many people from all walks of life. The Hearing Dog family is very friendly and supportive. It’s a fantastic charity to be involved with and we are so proud and privileged to be associated with them.

“Volunteering for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People will help create life changing partnerships for deaf people. It will change your life too. It changed ours.”

For more information please visit www.hearingdogs.org.uk/puppysocialising or email volunteer@hearingdogs.org.uk