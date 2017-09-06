Victory for mum with breast cancer from Hemel Hempstead in her battle for benefits

A young mum with terminal cancer had her benefits restored after the Gazette highlighted her story.

Emma Young, 39, had her ‘independence stripped’ after she lost her Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and her motability car.

But the mum-of-three from Adeyfield has now been told she will receive her payments and a new car.

She said: “I have now been awarded my PIP indefinitely so I don’t have to go through all of that again in three years’ time.

“I have ordered my new motability car and it will arrive next Friday.”

Emma, who has secondary breast cancer, is dependent on her payments as she can no longer work due to her illness.

The motability car allows her to travel around as the cancer has spread to her bones.

Without a car, Emma had no way of travelling to her hospital appointments at Luton & Dunstable Hospital, and Mount Vernon Hospital in Rickmansworth.

Emma was notified of the news on Friday but admits she was so scared to open her post from because she thought it might contain more bad news.

She said: “When I did open the letters it was the best news ever.

“I am just over the moon.”

While waiting for her new car, Emma will still have to make a 40-minute journey to walk her youngest daughter Daisy, 10, to school.

Emma said: “Whether it was because of the paper, it only took four weeks to sort this out when I was told it could take between six to eight.”

