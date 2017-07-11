Victims’ champion praises Herts’ pioneering scheme

The woman charged with championing victims’ rights across England and Wales is keeping a sharp eye on Herts Police’s efforts to tackle so-called ‘honour abuse’.

Baroness Newlove, Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, met with Hertfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd earlier this month to discuss the workings of the criminal justice system.

The baroness also expressed interest in a unique new initiative where vulnerable victims are appointed their own case managers to support them in the aftermath of a crime.

The Hertfordshire Victim Care Centre is available to offer support to anyone who has been a victim of crime in Hertfordshire, regardless of whether they have reported the incident to the police.

To contact Beacon – the Hertfordshire Victim Care Centre – visit www.hertford shirebeacon.org or call 03000 11 55 55.