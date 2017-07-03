Vehicle drives off after collision leaves cyclist unconscious by road

A motorist failed to stop in their vehicle after colliding with a cyclist, leaving them unconscious by the side of the road.

Officers investigating the collision, which occurred near to Wigginton, are appealing for information and witness.

At around 8.30pm on Friday, June 30 a man was cycling along Bottom House Lane/Rossway Lane when he was involved in the collision with a vehicle.

The impact knocked him out and the vehicle failed to stop at the scene. The cyclist was later taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Sergeant Adele Hopkin, from the Berkhamsted and Tring Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or believes they saw the cyclist and vehicle, either shortly prior to or after the collision, to get in touch as you may have information that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 30 of July 1, or report it online at www.contacthertspolice.uk/Report/Crime.

Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court.