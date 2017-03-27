Van carrying French fries found to be 2.5 tonnes over the legal limit

An overweight van had to go on a crash diet after police found it carrying a mighty load of chips which took it to 2.5tonne over the legal driving limit.

Traffic cops shared the news on Twitter where people were quite to make light of the heavy load.

One user said: “Man you gonna need a lot of ketchup for those.”

Another added that they must not be Weight Watchers chips.

The overloaded van was stopped on the M1 at Hemel on Friday (March 24).

It was prohibited from continuing its journey and forced to shed a few pounds.